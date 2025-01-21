2 Americans freed from Afghanistan in prisoner swap, family and Taliban say

Ryan Corbett, an American held in Afghanistan since 2022, has been released from Taliban custody, his family said.

Ryan Corbett, an American held in Afghanistan since 2022, has been released from Taliban custody, his family said.

Ryan Corbett, an American held in Afghanistan since 2022, has been released from Taliban custody, his family said.

Ryan Corbett, an American held in Afghanistan since 2022, has been released from Taliban custody, his family said.

Ryan Corbett, an American held in Afghanistan since 2022, has been released from Taliban custody in a prisoner swap, according to his family.

The Talibans foreign ministry confirmed the swap in their own statement, saying Corbett and another American national were exchanged for Khan Mohammad.

Mohammad was sentenced to life in prison in 2008, two years after his arrest near Jalalabad, Nangahar Province, Afghanistan, according to a 2008 release from the Department of Justice. He had been extradited to the U.S. and convicted on narco-terror charges, the release said.

"A violent jihadist and narcotics trafficker, Khan Mohammed sought to kill U.S. soldiers in Afghanistan using rockets," Acting Assistant Attorney General of the Criminal Division Matthew Friedrich said in a statement at the time. "Today's life sentences match the gravity of the crimes for which he was convicted."

The Corbett family gave credit for the prisoner exchange to both the Trump and Biden administrations. Corbett's wife had a call with former President Joe Biden recently and also met with members of the incoming Trump administration.

"The countless hours of negotiations, unwavering support, and determination demonstrated by all involved have not gone unnoticed, and we will forever hold this kindness in our hearts," the Corbett family said in a statement.

At least two other American nationals are still detained in Afghanistan.

U.S. officials say the Biden administration had explored freeing at least one prisoner held in the Guantanamo Bay detention facility as part of an exchange with the Taliban but ultimately decided it would be too complicated.