2 arrested for allegedly stealing multiple cars in Glassboro, New Jersey

A man and a teenager are facing serious charges, accused of stealing multiple cars in Glassboro, New Jersey.

A man and a teenager are facing serious charges, accused of stealing multiple cars in Glassboro, New Jersey.

A man and a teenager are facing serious charges, accused of stealing multiple cars in Glassboro, New Jersey.

A man and a teenager are facing serious charges, accused of stealing multiple cars in Glassboro, New Jersey.

GLASSBORO, N.J. (WPVI) -- A man and a teenager are facing serious charges, accused of stealing multiple cars in Glassboro, New Jersey.

It took police less than 24 hours to arrest 19-year-old Job Smith, along with a 17-year-old.

Detectives say the duo stole multiple cars from different locations across Glassboro early Tuesday morning.

Social media video, which police are using as part of their investigation, allegedly shows the suspects driving away in stolen cars.

The two suspects were arrested on Wednesday and some of the vehicles have been found in Camden.

