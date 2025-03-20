2 businesses hit by same burglar in Elkins Park during overnight hours

ELKINS PARK, Pa. (WPVI) --

Just before 1:30 a.m., the thief smashed the glass of Melrose Service Center in the 7700 block of Montgomery Avenue.

"While that was going on, other officers were surveying the area and at one point they discovered another burglary had been committed at the Goat House Creamery," said Lt. Andrew Snyder of Cheltenham Township Police.

The creamery is located a block and a half away from the auto shop, in the 7900 block of High School Road.

Behind the creamery, police found evidence in High School Park.

"Eventually they determined that a cash box from the creamery, as well as the cash drawer from the service station, are both taken. Both were recovered by police short distances away. We're currently processing that for physical evidence, DNA and fingerprints," said Snyder.

The owners of both businesses had to board up broken windows. In total a couple hundred dollars were stolen.

The owner of the creamery, Jason Winfield, said he's not letting this deter how they operate.

"As far as physical damage to the property it was significant. The community support has been tremendous," said Winfield.

The suspect has a black and blue jacket, ripped black jeans and something red on his left hand. His face was covered. Anyone with information should call Cheltenham Police.