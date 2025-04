2 cars heavily damaged after crash on White Horse Pike in Winslow Twp.

Two cars were heavily damaged after a crash Friday on the White Horse Pike.

Two cars were heavily damaged after a crash Friday on the White Horse Pike.

Two cars were heavily damaged after a crash Friday on the White Horse Pike.

Two cars were heavily damaged after a crash Friday on the White Horse Pike.

WINSLOW TWP., Pa. (WPVI) -- Two cars were heavily damaged after a crash Friday on the White Horse Pike.

It happened just before noon near Pump Branch Road in Winslow Twp., Camden County.

There was at least one person trapped in the wreckage.

Chopper 6 was over the scene where a silver car and a white car could be seen with heavy front-end damage.

There was no immediate word on any injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.