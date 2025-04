2 critically hurt after single car crash in Center City Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Two people were critically hurt after a singe car crash in Center City Philadelphia.

It happened around 3:15 a.m. Tuesday on Vine Street, near N 15th St.

According to police, the driver came up the ramp at a high speed before losing control and crashing into a pole.

The vehicle ended up on the sidewalk.

The two occupants, a male and female, were both taken to Jefferson hospital in critical condition.