2 dead, 1 injured after separate shootings in Philadelphia's Fern Rock, Logan sections

Two people are dead and a teenager is injured, after gunfire erupted in two separate shooting about 30 minutes and a mile apart in Philadelphia.

Two people are dead and a teenager is injured, after gunfire erupted in two separate shooting about 30 minutes and a mile apart in Philadelphia.

Two people are dead and a teenager is injured, after gunfire erupted in two separate shooting about 30 minutes and a mile apart in Philadelphia.

Two people are dead and a teenager is injured, after gunfire erupted in two separate shooting about 30 minutes and a mile apart in Philadelphia.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Two people are dead and a teenager is injured, after gunfire erupted in two separate shooting about 30 minutes and a mile apart in Philadelphia.

The first shooting left a man dead and a teenager injured in Philadelphia's Fern Rock section on Wednesday night.

It happened around 6 p.m. in the 1000 block of Wagner Avenue.

A 22-year-old man was shot in the chest and head. He was taken to Albert Einstein Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

A 19-year-old was also shot. He was taken to Albert Einstein Medical Center and is currently in stable condition.

Roughly 30 minutes later, another man was fatally shot about a mile away.

That shooting happened in the 4800 block of North 11th Street just after 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday in the city's Logan section.

A 23-year-old man was shot three times. He was taken by a private vehicle to Albert Einstein Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

In both shooting, police said no arrests have been made and no weapons were recovered.

Anyone with information on either shooting is asked to call the PPD tip line at 215-686-TIPS (8477).

