2 horses dead, 1 injured after stable fire in Southwest Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Two horses are dead and another was injured after a fire ripped through a horse stable in Southwest Philadelphia on Thursday morning.

The video featured is from an earlier report.

The Philadelphia Fire Department was called out to the 5800 block of Lindbergh Boulevard around 7:30 a.m.

When they arrived, they saw fire coming from a shed-type structure.

The fire was put under control around 8 a.m.

The ACCT was called out after the blaze and said they found two horses dead and one with burns.

It is unclear how the fire started.

