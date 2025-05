2 injured in crash on PA Turnpike in South Whitehall Twp.

SOUTH WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. (WPVI) -- A crash in the Lehigh Valley injured two people and led to an hours-long shutdown of the Northeast Extension of the Pennsylvania Turnpike.

It happened in the northbound lanes in South Whitehall Township just after 10 p.m. on Thursday.

One person was thrown onto the road when the vehicles collided.

The road has since been reopened.

Action News is working to learn the extent of the injuries to both victims.