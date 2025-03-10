Delsea Regional High student, recent graduate killed in Rt. 55 crash in Glassboro, New Jersey

The victims killed have been ID'd as 19-year-old Brenden Cary and 19-year-old Dominic Reyes, both from Franklinville, New Jersey

Two killed in a pileup on Route 55 in Glassboro, New Jersey, were a current student and a recent graduate of Delsea Regional High.

GLASSBORO, N.J. (WPVI) -- Two people were killed in a pileup on Route 55 in Glassboro, New Jersey, on Sunday. Six others were also injured.

Action News has learned that the victims killed were a current student and a recent graduate of Delsea Regional High.

They have been identified as 19-year-old Brenden Cary and 19-year-old Dominic Reyes, both from Franklinville, New Jersey.

The crash happened on the northbound side of the highway, near Exit 48, around 4:15 p.m. and involved at least five vehicles.

Investigators say Cary was traveling north on RT. 55 when the right corner of his vehicle struck the left rear corner of a Honda CRV. This caused him to lose control, crossing into the right lane and striking a disabled minivan that was on the right shoulder of the roadway.

A 17-year-old passenger who was also in Cary's vehicle, as well as the minivan driver, were seriously hurt. Three others who were inside the minivan at the time of the crash suffered minor injuries.

The Delsea School District said grief counseling would be available on Monday.

The crash remains under investigation.

