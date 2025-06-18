2 men accused of impersonating first responders in South Jersey

Two men are facing charges in South Jersey for allegedly pretending to be first responders.

Two men are facing charges in South Jersey for allegedly pretending to be first responders.

Two men are facing charges in South Jersey for allegedly pretending to be first responders.

Two men are facing charges in South Jersey for allegedly pretending to be first responders.

MEDFORD TWP., N.J. (WPVI) -- Two men are facing charges in South Jersey for allegedly pretending to be first responders.

The incident happened on May 17 on Route 70 by Route 541.

Medford Township police said the men showed up at the scene of a car crash, but officers who were there quickly realized something was wrong.

According to Medford Police Chief Arthur Waterman, his officers saw one of the men wearing "fire-type" gear with a safety vest.

The other man wore a law enforcement t-shirt with a safety vest.

They drew the attention of officers and, luckily, neither one treated the victims at the scene. They also left before police could confront them.

Following an investigation, detectives identified them as Matthew Hesser, 42, and Matthew Schwalbe, 28. They are charged with impersonating a public servant.

"They had no justifiable purpose to be on location. They are not certified first responders, fire, EMS or law enforcement," said Waterman.

It turned out it wasn't their first time catching the attention of legit first responders.

"We're familiar with the individuals. We had some contact a couple of years ago," said Chief Robert Dovi, the head of Medford Fire and EMS.

Hesser was charged with arson in Atlantic County in 2018. According to Hamilton Twp. police, Hesser called 911 after setting the blaze and responded as crews arrived to extinguish it.

"Most of our responders are showing up on an ambulance, fire truck, or command vehicle that's marked. As soon as they get there, they are identifying themselves as with the department," Dovi explained.

Both men were charged with impersonating a public servant. They were released on a summons and will face the charges in court.