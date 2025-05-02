2 military members credited with saving woman from violent carjacking in Camden County

WATERFORD TWP., N.J. (WPVI) -- Two members of the U.S. military are being credited for stopping a violent carjacking in Waterford Township, New Jersey.

The Camden County Prosecutor's Office said the incident began with a car crash on Jackson Road, near the intersection of Waverly Avenue, around 8:37 a.m. Thursday.

The driver of the car, identified by authorities as 45-year-old Rondean McDonald of Mays Landing, had gone off the roadway and crashed into a wooded area.

Investigators say McDonald then managed to attack the driver of a passing car.

According to the prosecutor's office, McDonald reportedly ripped open the locked passenger side door and entered the vehicle, driven by a 59-year-old woman.

Once inside, investigators say McDonald demanded to be driven out of the area. When the woman refused, McDonald allegedly began to assault the woman, even putting his hands around her neck.

That's when two members of the U.S. Army Reserves at Fort Dix, one of whom is also a Philadelphia police officer, saw the assault and intervened.

One of them used a fire extinguisher to break the window of the victim's window in order to remove McDonald.

McDonald was restrained at the scene as other passersby stopped to help and call 911.

The victim was taken to Virtua Voorhees Hospital where she is in stable condition.

McDonald was taken into custody and charged with first-degree carjacking, first-degree kidnapping, second-degree aggravated assault, and fourth-degree criminal mischief.