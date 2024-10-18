2 nursing assistants accused of assaulting patient in Ocean County, New Jersey

Prosecutors announced on Friday that 28-year-old Dhenmark Francisco and 31-year-old Jovi Esperanza are each charged with aggravated assault.

BERKELEY TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- Two nursing assistants in Ocean County, New Jersey, are accused of assaulting a patient.

According to investigators, authorities at the Crystal Lake Rehabilitation Facility in Berkeley Township told police a 52-year-old patient had been assaulted on Monday.

The patient was hospitalized in critical, but stable condition.

Both suspects were taken into custody the next day.

