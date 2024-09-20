2 separate crashes on Schuylkill Expressway WB causing major traffic delays

The crashes are on the Schuylkill Expressway WB between Exit 340A at Lincoln and Kelly Drive, and Exit 339 at US 1 South to City Avenue.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Two separate crashes are causing headaches for commuters on Interstate 76 westbound on Friday morning.

One crash involved a dump truck, and the other involved a semi-truck and another vehicle.

Only one westbound lane is open at this time.

Both crashes appear to have occurred in a work zone area on I-76.

Chopper 6 was overhead the second crash with the semi-truck, where crews coulod be seen working on a car that also appeared to have been involved.

Major delays are expected.

There has been no word on any injuries.

For the latest traffic in your area, click here.

