2 killed in shooting outside of event at the Capital Jewish Museum in Washington, DC: Sources

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- One man and one woman were shot and killed outside of an event at the Capital Jewish Museum in the Northwest neighborhood of Washington, D.C., on Wednesday evening, law enforcement sources told ABC News.

The two shooting victims are connected to a foreign embassy, multiple sources confirmed. At least one of the people shot is believed to be a member of the Israeli Embassy staff, according to sources.

Ted Deutch, CEO of the American Jewish Committee, confirmed with ABC News that the AJC had hosted an event at the museum on Wednesday night, adding, "We are devastated that an unspeakable act of violence took place outside the venue. At this moment, as we await more information from the police about exactly what transpired, our attention and our hearts are solely with those who were harmed and their families."

VIDEO: 2 shot outside of event at the Capital Jewish Museum in Washington, DC

At least one of the victims was first transported to a local hospital in critical condition, sources told ABC News.

A person of interest is being by being questioned by police.

United States Attorney General Pam Bondi and Interim U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia Jeanine Pirro went to the scene shortly after the incident, Bondi said in a post on X.

"Praying for the victims of this violence as we work to learn more," she wrote.

Danny Danon, the Israeli ambassador to the United Nations, called the shooting a "depraved act of anti-Semitic terrorism" in a post on X.

"Harming diplomats and the Jewish community is crossing a red line," he wrote.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.