2 stabbed at Home Depot in Philadelphia's Summerdale neighborhood

Monday, October 21, 2024 10:25PM
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Two people were stabbed Monday afternoon at a Home Depot in Philadelphia's Summerdale heighborhood.

Police were called to the 4600 block of Roosevelt Boulevard just before 1 p.m. for reports of a person with a weapon.

At the scene, officers found two people -- a 36-year-old man and a 42-year-old man -- suffering from stab wounds.

Officers rushed both victims to the hospital.

Police say one person was arrested in connection with the stabbing.

No further details were immediately released by police.

Copyright © 2024 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
