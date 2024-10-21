2 stabbed at Home Depot in Philadelphia's Summerdale neighborhood

2 stabbed at Home Depot in Philadelphia's Summerdale neighborhood

2 stabbed at Home Depot in Philadelphia's Summerdale neighborhood

2 stabbed at Home Depot in Philadelphia's Summerdale neighborhood

2 stabbed at Home Depot in Philadelphia's Summerdale neighborhood

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Two people were stabbed Monday afternoon at a Home Depot in Philadelphia's Summerdale heighborhood.

Police were called to the 4600 block of Roosevelt Boulevard just before 1 p.m. for reports of a person with a weapon.

At the scene, officers found two people -- a 36-year-old man and a 42-year-old man -- suffering from stab wounds.

Officers rushed both victims to the hospital.

Police say one person was arrested in connection with the stabbing.

No further details were immediately released by police.