2 suspects sought after sick, hairless cats dumped outside New Jersey construction company

Toni Yates has more on the search for the suspects accused of abandoning sick cats in Hopatcong.

HOPATCONG, New Jersey -- Police in New Jersey are looking for two people who dumped four hairless cats that needed medical attention in the streets this month.

The cats were found outside Lakewood Construction in Hopatcong on August 15 just after 5 a.m.

The Peterbald felines were left in cardboard carriers and are now under the care of a veterinarian. Experts say they still have a few obstacles to overcome.

"The one had a pretty nasty upper respiratory infection, he had a bloody discharge coming out of his nose. One of the females is missing an eye completely, and they have intestinal parasites," said Humane Law Enforcement Officer Gianna DiMatteo.

This comes after two similar incidents that police say involve the same suspects, carriers, and breed of cats.

In those cases, the animals were found at a Morris County animal shelter and a Sussex County animal shelter within the past week.

The suspects were seen driving a newer white Toyota Tundra, police say.

Now authorities are trying to determine if the cats were pets, used for breeding, or if perhaps they were born and never sold.

Anyone with video or information is asked to call the Hopatcong Police Department at 973-398-5000 or email Humans Law Enforcement Officer gdimatteo@hopatcongpolice.org, anonymous tips are welcome.

"If they're watching, just do the right thing. If you need help, reach out -- reach out to rescues, there are plenty of rescues that will take a purebred cat. There are rescues that specifically handle these cats. Just reach out, ask for help, we're all willing to help," DiMatteo said.