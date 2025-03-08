Two 13-year-olds accused of attacking student with Stanley cup at Delaware school

NEW CASTLE, Del. (WPVI) -- Two 13-year-olds are facing felony assault charges for a violent fight at a Delaware middle school.

It happened on February 28, around 10:30 a.m., at the Calvin R. McCullough Middle School in New Castle.

Police say the girls beat another 13-year-old girl with a metal Stanley cup inside the school. A 12-year-old boy joined in on the beating, striking the victim with his hands, investigators said.

"The suspects were separated by school staff, and turned over to their respective guardians while the investigation was conducted," police said in a news release.

The 13-year-old victim was hospitalized for serious injuries to her head.

Police say the two 13-year-olds are facing charges of assault and other offenses.

The 12-year-old who was allegedly involved was charged with misdemeanor offenses.