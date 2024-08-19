2 teens shot, 1 critical, after shooting in Philadelphia's Olney neighborhood

Police believe there are possibly two scenes connected to this shooting of two teenagers

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Two teens were injured in a shooting the Philadelphia's Olney neighborhood early Monday morning.

The first scene is where Action News is told the shooting happened at 2:30 a.m. in the 200 block of East Duncannon Ave at the intersection of A Street.

The second scene is next to the athletic fields of Olney High School.

Officers are focusing on searching around the intersection of the first location, and are knocking on doors along the block.

Both victims are male teenagers and one is said to be in critical condition. The other is stable.

Action News has learned the second scene is possibly tied to another double shooting that happened about a mile and a half away over at Whitacker Avenue and East Hunting Park.

Police blocked off a crashed car at that location.

There has been no word yet on what led up to the shooting and no arrests have been made at this time.