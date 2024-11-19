2 Ukrainian refugees star as 'Clara' in Nutcracker performance at Miller Theater

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- For 25 years, Philadelphia Performing Arts: A String Theory Charter School has presented "The Nutcracker."

When they take the stage at the Miller Theater on November 20, two 7th graders will star in the role of "Clara."

It's a "pinch me" moment for any ballerina performing the holiday classic, but this moment has extra special meaning for the two young Ukrainian refugees who earned top billing.

"It was very helpful for me to come to the studio," explains 12-year-old Anna Ivanikiv. "I'm going to forget about the bad stuff, and I'm so happy that I'm here."

Two and a half years ago, Ivanikiv and her family were fleeing war-torn Ukraine. This week, when the curtain rises on The Nutcracker at the Miller Theater, she will take center stage.

"I'm so excited because this big stage makes me feel so happy," she says. "Everyone will see me!"

Ivanikiv is one of dozens of Ukrainian refugees who came to the U.S. with the help of Philadelphia Performing Arts: A String Theory Charter School.

"We reached out to see if they would like to come to our school," explains Natalia Charova, the director of the school's classical ballet program. "We supported them all the way through to the transportation because a lot of them became homeless."

Ivanikiv and Soffia Groshko are both starring in the role of Clara.

Both are Ukrainian refugees, both are 7th graders, and both learned to speak English and dance here at the school.

"I never expected that I would do ballet, but it's so good," Ivanikiv says.

"I'm very fortunate because they're very talented young ladies," Charova says.

A Ukrainian native herself, she understands the power of this healing.

"Once they are in the studio, nothing exists for them," Charova says. "Nothing negative exists for them when they dance. That's the purpose of ballet. It's so beautiful, and it gives people hope for the best life, for a perfect, beautiful life."

