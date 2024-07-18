Anyone who can identify either of these individuals is asked to contact Phoenixville police.

2 wanted for allegedly stealing American flag from Main Street in Phoenixville

PHOENIXVILLE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- In Chester County, the search is on for two people wanted for stealing an American flag from Main Street in Phoenixville.

They say the man and the woman pulled the flag out from a pole in front of the old Civic Center on June 20 and haven't been seen since.

Anyone who can identify either of these individuals is asked to contact Phoenixville police.