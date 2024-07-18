WATCH LIVE

2 wanted for allegedly stealing American flag from Main Street in Phoenixville

Anyone who can identify either of these individuals is asked to contact Phoenixville police.

By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Thursday, July 18, 2024 4:21PM
2 wanted for allegedly stealing American flag from Main Street in Phoenixville
PHOENIXVILLE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- In Chester County, the search is on for two people wanted for stealing an American flag from Main Street in Phoenixville.

They say the man and the woman pulled the flag out from a pole in front of the old Civic Center on June 20 and haven't been seen since.

Anyone who can identify either of these individuals is asked to contact Phoenixville police.

