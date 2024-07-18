2 wanted for allegedly stealing American flag from Main Street in Phoenixville

Anyone who can identify either of these individuals is asked to contact Phoenixville police.
PHOENIXVILLE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- In Chester County, the search is on for two people wanted for stealing an American flag from Main Street in Phoenixville.
Police shared a photo of the pair on social media and are asking for tips.
They say the man and the woman pulled the flag out from a pole in front of the old Civic Center on June 20 and haven't been seen since.
