More than 27,000 runners registered for the race.

Runners celebrate at the finish line of the 2022 Broad Street Run

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It was a beautiful day in the City of Brotherly Love to take on the Broad Street Run.

For some, it was their first time, and doing it with a friend is what got them through.

"It's the only reason that pushed us through this. I probably would have stopped halfway through and maybe would have gotten a beer," said childhood friends from Oreland Kaitlyn Brogan and Tara Dingley.

For others, it's something they've been a part of for years.

There are many reasons runners love the Broad Street: the fact that it takes place in the City of Brotherly Love.

"It's Philadelphia, it's us, it's family. It's the only time other than when our sports teams are playing we can come together as a community," said Vincent McDuffy of North Philadelphia.

Rusty Burrell was proudly representing the Philadelphia 76ers and Allen Iverson Sunday morning.

He says he runs Broad Street every year with a basketball in hand.

"Just to like pump up the crowd you know? And it works -- everybody loved it," said Burrell of Richmond Virginia.