CMAs roll into Nashville ahead of Country Music's Biggest Night

NASHVILLE -- Country fans have something to sing about because the 58th annual Country Music Awards are rolling into Nashville.

Hosted once again by Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning, they'll share the stage this year with reigning country queen Lainey Wilson, who is no stranger to the CMA stage.

Last year, she walked away with five trophies, including Entertainer of the Year.

"Lainey's got the personality to come right into the mix with me and Peyton and just have fun," Bryan said.

The CMA lineup has fans riled up. Performances are expected from dozens of stars like Chris Stapleton and Post Malone, Kelsea Ballerini, Jelly Roll, Dierks Bently, Lainey Wilson, Luke Combs, first-time nominee Shaboozey, and New Artist of the Year nominee Bailey Zimmerman.

"It's gonna be everything," Zimmerman said. "It's gonna be crazy. I'm telling you I'm nervous for it. Honestly, it's something I've never done before and you'll see come the night, but whoa."

Also nominated and performing is Ashley McBryde.

"It's just me and the guitar paying tribute to Kris Kristofferson," McBryde said. "The song that I'm playing is one that my dad taught me as a little kid before I even knew the difference between a songwriter and a performer and who Kris really was and before I would know that so many of his songs were my favorite songs."

As for the nominees, Morgan Wallen leads the pack with 7 noms, including Entertainer of the Year, the biggest award of the night.

The Country Music Awards air on Wednesday night at 8/7c.