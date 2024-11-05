Live 2024 election results maps

The Race for President

6abc Studios (WPVI) -- Voters in the Delaware Valley cast their ballots Tuesday for President, the House and the U.S. Senate in all three states, in addition to statewide races.

The Senate Races

Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware each have races for the U.S. Senate where the control of the chamber is up for grabs.

The Pa. House Races

Pennsylvania has several highly contested House races in 2024, three are in eastern Pa: the 1st, 7th and 8ths districts.

New Jersey's most competitive race appears to be in the north's 7th district.

In Delaware, the lone House seat is open, with Sarah McBride (D) and John Whalen (R) facing off and voters are choosing a new Governor between Matt Meyer (D) and Mike Ramone (R).