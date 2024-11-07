Supporters of Donald Trump celebrate win in Bucks County

BENSALEM, Pa. (WPVI) -- Voters around the Philadelphia area are reacting to Donald Trump's win over Vice President Kamala Harris in a variety of ways.

Many people in Bensalem, Bucks County, believe the county played a major role in the outcome of the election. It's the most purple county among the Philadelphia suburbs.

Trump won the county by about 500 votes, ultimately helping flip the state and its 19 electoral votes back to red.

"I was a little bit nervous, but we pulled it off. So, we'll see how the next four years are going to be," said Jason Mikolla from Northeast Philadelphia.

"He was the ultimate underdog comeback and I think this is a win for America for a lot of people," said Evan G. from Northeast Philadelphia.

Supporters of Trump are basking in the glow of his historic win.

"I got up like 4 o'clock in the morning and was said, 'Oh my God, Trump won!'" said Carol Dotson from Bensalem.

Action News met Carol on her way to the Trump Store, a store that sells hats, t-shirts, flags and other Trump-inspired paraphernalia and merchandise.

"It has been nonstop, different levels of packed in here ever since we've opened today. It's been a lot of fun," said Trump Store manager Lisa Vondeylen.

Denise Bailey says she is convinced Trump will bring this country back together.

"Safe borders, a better stronger economy. I think men should not be in women's sports," said Denise Bailey of Furlong, Pennsylvania. "Trump made America great again, that's what the best thing."

The emotion of this election is palpable on both sides.

