Inside Story 6abc: How the attempted assassination of Trump impacts race; Will Biden step aside?

This week on Inside Story, host Brian Taff and the panelists discuss the aftermath of the assassination attempt of former President Donald Trump.

The panelists explored the impact of that day, the naming of J.D. Vance as the GOP Vice President running mate, Trump's speech at the RNC and how it will affect the voters in the swing state of Pennsylvania.

They also discuss whether President Joe Biden will stay in the presidential race as top Democrats and donors make the call for him to step aside.

Other topics include: New Jersey Senator Bob Menendez being found guilty on 16 counts in a federal corruption case, another win for Mayor Cherelle Parker as she beats the court case against the municipal workers union for the return-to-office policy, and Gov. Josh Shapiro signs his bipartisan budget for Pennsylvania.

Get the Inside Story with David Dix, Liz Preate Havey, Jeff Jubelirer and Donna Gentile O'Donnell.