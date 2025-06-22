2025 Juneteenth Parade & Festival brings music, dancing and energy to West Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia's 2025 Juneteenth Parade and Festival began with a procession of music, colors and dancing along South Concourse Drive in Fairmount Park.

People lined the streets to watch the parade while roughly 200 vendors set up at Malcolm X Park in West Philadelphia for the daylong festival.

While the federal holiday honors history, and the day the last American slaves in Texas learned they were free in 1865; Executive Director for the event, Sonny King, says it's all about celebrating freedom, culture and progress.

"I like being able to bring knowledge to the history of Juneteenth and people to understand what it means," said King.

A tradition since 2016, the parade brings out community leaders, organizations and neighbors.

Sharnise Jones came to support her daughter Zuriel, a member of the Experience Dance Company.

"It's great feeling to know that we can experience, be here. Have a great time," said Jones.

"Every year, I have to make it part of my event list," said Shawn Alleyne of Pyroglyphics Studios.

"I love seeing people that look like me doing my thing. I get inspiration. We all help each other," said Saniyah Thompson of Dulce Candles.

Besides the floats and performers, the day features unique and locally owned vendors, food and games.

King says it's Philly and cultural greatness wrapped up in one day.

"It's just a fun day, but it's also important for people to know that it's our freedom day."

Action News is told an estimated 5,000 people are expected to participate and attend the festival.