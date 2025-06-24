24/7 LivePhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
22 Philadelphia restaurants participating in 'Let's Do Lunch' deal program | What to know

The program runs on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays through August 14.

Tuesday, June 24, 2025 5:47PM
New discount program Let's Do Lunch begins in Center City Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- You might want to start leaving your lunch at home if you work in the city.

A new program called "Let's Do Lunch, Center City" began on Tuesday in Philadelphia.

Full-service restaurants, cafes and fast-casual eateries are participating, where lunch for two people will cost $30.

The program runs on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays through August 14.

For more information, visit the Center City District website.

