22 pounds of 'gas station heroin' seized by Customs and Border Protection in New Jersey

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers intercepted a shipment of what's called gas station heroin.

NEW JERSEY (WPVI) -- About 22 pounds of a dangerous drug are off the streets.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers intercepted a shipment of what's called "gas station heroin."

The official name of the powdery substance is tianeptine.

It's not approved in the U.S. and is often sold illegally as a dietary supplement.

Authorities seized two parcels in New Jersey that were destined to Edgewater.

Both were labeled as "deep groove ball bearings" coming from Hong Kong.