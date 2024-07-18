Calls continue for Sen. Bob Menendez to resign after federal corruption conviction

Menendez is the first senator to be convicted of acting as a foreign agent.

New Jersey Senator Bob Menendez is refuting reports that he's resigning after his conviction on federal bribery charges earlier this week.

New Jersey Senator Bob Menendez is refuting reports that he's resigning after his conviction on federal bribery charges earlier this week.

New Jersey Senator Bob Menendez is refuting reports that he's resigning after his conviction on federal bribery charges earlier this week.

New Jersey Senator Bob Menendez is refuting reports that he's resigning after his conviction on federal bribery charges earlier this week.

TRENTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- New Jersey Senator Bob Menendez is refuting reports that he's resigning after his conviction on federal bribery charges earlier this week.

A jury convicted the Democrat of accepting bribes from three New Jersey businessmen and acting as a foreign agent for the Egyptian government.

His term ends in January and he's said he's running for a fourth term as an independent. He's vowed to appeal his conviction.

Gov. Phil Murphy called for Menendez to step down shortly after the verdict was read. He called on the Senate to expel Menendez if he did not leave voluntarily.

"I will exercise my duty to make a temporary appointment to ensure the people of New Jersey have the representation they deserve," Murphy said.

RELATED: Sen. Bob Menendez found guilty on all counts, including acting as foreign agent, in corruption trial

At this point Menendez has not stepped down or been removed but the wagons appear to be circling.

"I've been talking to Chuck Schumer and other colleagues I know and I'm confident that we will work for an expulsion," said Menendez's fellow senator from New Jersey, Cory Booker.

Villanova political science professor Derek Arnold weighed in about the impact this could have on the seat.

"I don't know whether it will change a whole lot in the end. I don't think it will because New Jersey is a blue state. I think it will generally wind up being siding with the Democratic vote," Arnold said. "But if Menendez steps down now, more smoothly, quickly now, it will make it easier. Otherwise, maybe it does complicate things."

Congressman Andy Kim is the Democratic nominee for the Senate seat and will face Republican nominee Curtis Bashaw - a successful businessman. Both potentially could face Menendez, who has registered to run as an independent.

"If I have to run against Menendez and Kim, we'll do it," said Bashaw.

Murphy could appoint Kim to the vacated seat which would make him the incumbent. Bashaw said in 1982 a similar situation occurred and the governor at the time chose to appoint a caretaker with no ties to the race.

"He let the voters decide the race. We think that's the right thing to do for Governor Murphy and would urge him to do so," Bashaw said.

The Kim campaign declined to comment on Thursday.

Menendez's sentencing date is set for Oct. 29, a week before the November election.