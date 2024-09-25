3 accused of running multi-million dollar marijuana growing operation in Atlantic County

An illegal marijuana growing operation has been busted in Atlantic County and three people have been charged.

An illegal marijuana growing operation has been busted in Atlantic County and three people have been charged.

An illegal marijuana growing operation has been busted in Atlantic County and three people have been charged.

An illegal marijuana growing operation has been busted in Atlantic County and three people have been charged.

BUENA, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Three people have been charged with running an illegal multi-million dollar marijuana growing operation in Atlantic County, New Jersey.

Suxia Li, 41, Huan Deng, 50, and Chen Hanzi, 47are charged with possession of marijuana and maintaining a narcotics production facility in Buena Borough.

Assistant Prosecutor Deirdre Laws said 4,350 marijuana plants were located within the defendants' residence.

Several neighbors we spoke to say they suspected something because of the smell.

One neighbor who didn't want to be identified told Action News that police were there for hours when they raided the homes on September 16.

"This used to be a farm so those buildings back there were perfect for this kind of scenario," she said.

Prosecutors say the plants had "an estimated multi-million dollar retail value."

Along with the plants, police say they discovered lighting, heating, ventilation, and water supply at three residences.

"There were three related properties which were purchased by LLC's that were not connected to any legitimate business," said Judge Jeffrey Wilson.

The judge said those LLC's had addresses in Brooklyn, New York.

"Such illicit enterprises here in the state of New Jersey clearly present not a threat to any specific victim, but to our community at large," said Wilson.

A defense attorney for one of the defendants said his client was a lower level defendant in this case, and was just taking care of the plants as he was told by a superior.

The judge was concerned about flight risk, and ordered the defendants to be held behind bars as they await trial.