Major South Jersey electric companies cutting customers' bills ahead of hottest months: What to know

South Jersey's three major electric companies are cutting customers' bills by $60 ahead of some of the hottest months.

Atlantic City Electric, PSE &G and Jersey Central Power & Light agreed to a rate deferral.

It will take off the total of $60 off your bill for July and August, when electricity usage hits its peak.

It is to ease the impact of a surge in electricity prices that took effect this month.

However, the price cuts will be deferred to bills issued between September and February, when electric use is lower, without any interest or carrying costs.

