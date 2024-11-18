3 men sentenced to life in prison for Philadelphia shooting that left teens dead

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Three men were convicted of first-degree murder on Monday in the ambush killing of two teenagers years ago in Philadelphia.

Rayfiq Tiggle, Tariq Chambers, and Isaiah Jones were sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

The deadly shooting unfolded in West Philadelphia back in June 2021.

According to investigators, the three men got into Chambers' girlfriend's car and drove to the intersection of 55th and Arch streets.

That's when the men fired several shots at 17-year-old Nasir Brooks and 18-year-old Steven Griffin before fleeing the scene.

The two teens died a short time later.

Police say the men were later arrested in December 2022.

"While the homicide rate continues to plummet in Philly, we cannot let our foot off of the gas. My office will continue to work with our law enforcement and community partners to ensure that we are doing everything we can in terms of enforcement and prevention so that we can save more lives from the scourge of gun violence," District Attorney Larry Krasner said in part in an online statement.