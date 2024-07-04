3 Phillies infielders named as starters for MLB All-Star game

PHILADELPHIA -- The Philadelphia Phillies are sending three infielders to the MLB All-Star Game later this month, as Bryce Harper, Trea Turner and Alec Bohm were among the starters named for the Midsummer Classic on Wednesday evening.

Turner won out over Los Angeles Dodgers star Mookie Betts in a close vote -- although Betts wouldn't be able to play in the game because of a broken left hand. Meanwhile, Bohm will be making his first All-Star start after having won 70% of the final voting over San Diego Padres third baseman Manny Machado.

"It's great for the organization," Phillies manager Rob Thomson said.

The league announced the starters Wednesday for the July 16 game in Arlington, Texas. The New York Yankees, Houston Astros, Cleveland Guardians, Baltimore Orioles, Milwaukee Brewers and San Diego Padres each have two starters representing their respective teams.

For the American League, the Yankees'Aaron Judge and Juan Soto will start together in the outfield, along with the Guardians' Steven Kwan.

The Toronto Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr. will start at first base, with the Astros' Jose Altuve at second, the Orioles' Gunnar Henderson at shortstop and the Guardians' Jose Ramirez at third. The O's Adley Rutschman won the voting behind the plate, and the Astros' Yordan Alvarez did the same at designated hitter. Alvarez narrowly beat out Baltimore DH Ryan O'Hearn in final voting, 52 to 48 percent.

For the National League, joining Harper, Turner and Bohm in the infield will be Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte, while the Brewers' Christian Yelich will start alongside Padres teammates Jurickson Profar and Fernando Tatis Jr. in the outfield.

Brewers catcher William Contreras will start behind the plate, and Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani gets the nod at designated hitter.

Reserves will be announced Sunday.

"Hopefully[ Bryson ] Stottmakes it as well," Thomson said. "Atlanta had it last year where all four of their infielders made it."