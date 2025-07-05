3 shot in West Philadelphia; suspect wanted

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are investigating a triple shooting in West Philadelphia.

The gunfire erupted on the 5700 block of Osage Avenue just before 7 p.m. Friday.

When officers arrived, they found two shooting victims. A third later showed up at the hospital.

One victim is listed in critical condition, while the two others are stable, police said.

No arrests have been made.

Police are still working to determine what led up to the gunfire.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.