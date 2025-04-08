3 Penn students' visas revoked by federal government

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Three students at the University of Pennsylvania have had their visas revoked by the federal government, according to an email from International Student and Scholar Services.

The students have also had their immigration statuses terminated.

Penn says it's related to immigration violations, and not the campus protests that took place last year.

This comes as the Trump administration is cracking down on international students across the country.

