3-year-old boy dies after being pulled from pond in Chester County

TREDYFFRIN TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A 3-year-old boy died after he was pulled from a pond in Chester County on Monday night.

It happened just before 7 p.m. at Wilson Farm Park near Lee and Wilson roads in the Chesterbrook area of Tredyffrin Township.

According to police, the park was filled with hundreds of people celebrating Labor Day.

Officers were called to the scene for reports of a missing child.

"When the officers arrived, they searched the immediate area and one of the officers located the male in a nearby pond," said Captain Tyler Moyer with Tredyffrin Township police.

The child was rescued from the water and rushed to the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia's King of Prussia campus.

Authorities say he was pronounced dead a short time later.

"There's no swimming in that pond, no fishing in that pond. It's more decorative than anything else. It's about 100 yards down from the playground," said Moyer.

He told Action News police are now trying to figure out how the toddler got into the water.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the family right now. It's a very tragic incident," Moyer said.

The boy's identity has not yet been released, but authorities believe he is from the area.

Police have not provided any further details on this incident.