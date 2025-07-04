24/7 LivePhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
3-year-old boy dies from drowning after being pulled from pool in Bethlehem, Pa.

Friday, July 11, 2025 3:59PM
BETHLEHEM, Pa. (WPVI) -- A 3-year-old boy has died after being pulled from a pool last week in Bethlehem.

Police responded to a home in the 5100 block of Barbary Street in Northampton County around 10 a.m. on July 3 for a report of a drowning.

The child was pulled from the pool and CPR was performed on him.

He was taken to Lehigh Valley Hospital in Cedar Crest, however, he was pronounced dead a few days later.

An autopsy concluded that the child's cause of death was complications of drowning and was ruled an accident.

Officials said they are not releasing the child's name.

