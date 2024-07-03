3-year-old injured after being bitten by dog while leaving corner store in Philadelphia

3-year-old injured after being bitten by dog while leaving corner store in Philadelphia

3-year-old injured after being bitten by dog while leaving corner store in Philadelphia

3-year-old injured after being bitten by dog while leaving corner store in Philadelphia

3-year-old injured after being bitten by dog while leaving corner store in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A 3-year-old was injured after a dog repeatedly bit him in West Philadelphia on Tuesday.

It happened just before 6 p.m. on the unit block of North 57th Street.

Officers responded to the scene after multiple 911 calls reported that a child was being attacked by a dog.

Upon arrival, police say they found a 3-year-old boy on the sidewalk with several dog bites along his arm.

The child and his mother were then transported to the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, where the boy is in stable condition.

According to police, the child was with his mother at a corner store near where they live.

The boy reportedly walked out of the store first, and when he did, the dog jumped off a neighboring porch and attacked.

Witnesses say the dog was not leashed or behind a fence.

Officers described the dog as a mid-size Rottweiler. Investigators also say the attack seemingly happened for no reason.

Authorities were able to contain the dog at the scene.

Police later returned the dog to its owner, where the animal will need to be quarantined indoors for 10 days while the investigation takes place.