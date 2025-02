30 people displaced after 2 homes damaged by fire in Allentown, Pa.

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (WPVI) -- Roughly 30 people have been displaced after a fire broke out in a vacant parking lot in Allentown, Lehigh County.

Crews responded to the unit block of North 3rd Street at 12:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

Fire also destroyed a vehicle that was parked between the two homes.

Crews focused on that area in their firefight.

It is unclear if anyone was injured.