30-year-old man charged with murder of 17-year-old boy in Southwest Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A 30-year-old man is in custody in connection with the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old boy earlier this month in Southwest Philadelphia.

Raynald Francois surrendered to police on Tuesday.

Philadelphia police responded to the 2200 block of South Felton Street on June 8 after an unresponsive male was found with a gunshot wound to the head, hip and back.

He was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead.

The victim was identified as 17-year-old Zaafir Jerry, according to police.

Police said they found 12 9mm shell casings and a weapon at the scene.

Francois has been charged with murder.

