4 armed robbery suspects sought after roughly $100K stolen from Philadelphia store

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are searching for four armed robbery suspects after roughly $100,000 was stolen from a store in Philadelphia's Mayfair section Saturday night.

It happened just before10 p.m. at a store called Emporio Latino Grocery along the 2800 block of Tyson Avenue. Residents in the area say the store caters to the Brazilian community, offering local favorites.

According to police, three female employees were leaving the business through the back door when they were approached by four men with guns.

"As one of the female employees went to exit out the rear door, four offenders barged into the store," said Captain Jack Ryan with Philadelphia police.

That's when the suspects reportedly forced everyone back into the store.

One of the suspects allegedly assaulted a victim once they were all back inside.

A nearby resident told Action News she heard screams and called 911.

Investigators say the suspects made off with the victims' cellphones and $100,000 from a safe. The store reportedly offers check cashing and wire transfer services, hence the large amount of cash.

The suspects reportedly fled the scene down Braus Avenue in a vehicle described by police as a gray Honda with a dark tint and black wheels.

The victims, who police say were all women between 35 and 45 years old, were later able to recover their phones along the 2900 block of Princeton Street.

According to investigators, the thieves waited until the male employees left the store.

"It appears the robbers are familiar with the routine of the store," said Ryan.

No arrests have been made and no weapons were recovered at the scene. Police say they are reviewing neighboring surveillance cameras to locate the suspects.

Anyone with information on this incident should contact the police.