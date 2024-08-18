4 armed robbery suspects sought after substantial amount of cash stolen in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are searching for multiple suspects after a large sum of money was stolen from a store in Philadelphia's Mayfair section Saturday night.

It happened just before 10 p.m. at a store along the 2800 block of Tyson Avenue.

According to police, officers were called to the scene for reports of an armed robbery.

Investigators say four armed men forced their way into the back of the store and forced three employees to the ground.

The employees were not injured in the incident.

Police did not say exactly how much the suspects got away with but did say it was a substantial amount of cash.

The suspects reportedly fled the scene in a vehicle.

Authorities have not provided any descriptions of the suspects or the car.

Police say they are reviewing neighboring surveillance cameras to attempt and locate the suspects.