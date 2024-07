4 injured, 1 killed, in crash in Springfield, Pennsylvania

SPRINGFIELD, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- At least one person has died after a crash on Monday morning in Springfield, Pennsylvania.

It happened around 5 a.m. at the intersection of Stenton and E. Evergreen avenues in Montgomery County.

Four people were taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Action News has learned at least one person has died.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.