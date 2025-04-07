Pottstown officer shot after responding to car crash; suspect barricaded in home

POTTSTOWN, Pa. -- A suspect is barricaded inside a home after a Pottstown police officer was shot on Sunday night.
It happened around 6 p.m. near Winding Road and Wilson Street.
Officials say police were dispatched to a car accident, which escalated to some type of altercation when officers arrived.
At some point, police say the suspect fired a weapon, hitting an officer in the shoulder.
The officer was taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The suspect is currently barricaded inside a home in Winding Road.