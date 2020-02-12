AccuWeather: It's sunscreen weather as we soar to summer-like temps in the Philadelphia region

Get your latest forecast from AccuWeather.
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The peak of rising humidity is on Thursday and that helps to ignite the threat of a few thunderstorms.
TUESDAY: Another round of patchy morning fog. Turning bright and warmer. High 84.
WEDNESDAY: Feeling more like mid-July. Mostly sunny with a bit higher humidity. High 88.
THURSDAY: A cold front approaches and brings a few afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Any one could be gusty with some potentially strong winds. High mid to upper 80s.
FRIDAY: It's a bit less humid behind the cold front. Temperatures remain above normal with sun and clouds, high 85.
SATURDAY: It's mostly cloudy with a shower chance in the mornign, high 77.
SUNDAY: Partly sunny with shower chances. high 80.
MONDAY (MEMORIAL DAY): Variable clouds, shower chance. High 76.