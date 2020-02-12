Get your latest forecast from AccuWeather.

AccuWeather: It's sunscreen weather as we soar to summer-like temps in the Philadelphia region

It feels like summer this week, but a cold front brings changes to the forecast on Thursday.

It feels like summer this week, but a cold front brings changes to the forecast on Thursday.

It feels like summer this week, but a cold front brings changes to the forecast on Thursday.

It feels like summer this week, but a cold front brings changes to the forecast on Thursday.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The peak of rising humidity is on Thursday and that helps to ignite the threat of a few thunderstorms.

TUESDAY: Another round of patchy morning fog. Turning bright and warmer. High 84.

WEDNESDAY: Feeling more like mid-July. Mostly sunny with a bit higher humidity. High 88.

THURSDAY: A cold front approaches and brings a few afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Any one could be gusty with some potentially strong winds. High mid to upper 80s.

FRIDAY: It's a bit less humid behind the cold front. Temperatures remain above normal with sun and clouds, high 85.

SATURDAY: It's mostly cloudy with a shower chance in the mornign, high 77.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny with shower chances. high 80.

MONDAY (MEMORIAL DAY): Variable clouds, shower chance. High 76.