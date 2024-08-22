4 shot outside West Philadelphia deli; about 30 rounds fired, police say

Four people were shot outside a deli in West Philadelphia, where about 30 rounds were fired.

Four people were shot outside a deli in West Philadelphia, where about 30 rounds were fired.

Four people were shot outside a deli in West Philadelphia, where about 30 rounds were fired.

Four people were shot outside a deli in West Philadelphia, where about 30 rounds were fired.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Four people were shot outside a deli in West Philadelphia Tuesday night, where about 30 rounds were fired.

It happened in front of the Oxygen Deli and Grill near 41st and Lancaster avenues around 11 p.m.

Police say two males began shooting at two of the victims, then ran down the block and shot two other people in a vestibule of a discount store.

The four victims are in critical but stable condition.

Police are searching for surveillance cameras in the area to help find the shooters.

They're also trying to figure out the motive.