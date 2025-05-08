4-time Tony winner 'Some Like it Hot' making Philadelphia debut

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The smash Broadway hit "Some Like it Hot" is about to make its Philadelphia debut, as the four-time Tony Award winner goes on its first national tour.

It heads to our historical Forrest Theatre next week, and as the cast tells us, get ready to experience extreme joy during this song and dance extravaganza.

"'Some Like it Hot' is full of tap dancing, girls flipping in the air, guys sliding across the floor, big band," beams Tarra Conner Jones, who plays "Sweet Sue."

"It's a story that is full of joy, that is full of compassion, and that is full of jokes, jokes galore, honey!"

"Some Like It Hot" is set in Chicago during Prohibition.

It's based on the 1959 comedic masterpiece starring Marilyn Monroe, Tony Curtis and Jack Lemmon.

Jones recalls the moment she saw the hit musical on Broadway, and had a chance to step onto that stage once the curtain closed.

"I said a prayer on stage at the Schubert Theatre," she says, getting emotional. "I almost cried on that stage. I said a prayer that I wanted to book this tour."

Jones was an elementary school teacher for 22 years. She says that she prepared for this new chapter on stage.

"I am doing the thing that I love doing more than anything," she says. "I don't care if I'm tired. I get to stand in this sacred space every night and do this, and I'm so happy doing it. It brings me joy."

She says this show is electric, and it is contagious.

"One thing I can definitely say is when you leave 'Some Like it Hot,' you leave with joy," she says. "It's two and a half hours of being able to just laugh and just feel that feeling of everything's okay."

"Some Like it Hot" opens at the Forrest Theatre on May 20 and runs through June 1.

Click here for details.