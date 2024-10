5 injured after River Line train hits vehicle in Burlington Twp.

BURLINGTON TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- Five people were injured when a River Line train struck a vehicle on Friday morning in Burlington Township, New Jersey.

It happened at Dulty's Lane and the River Line crossing.

Authorities say the light rail train hit the vehicle around 6:15 a.m.

The train car operator and four passengers on board suffered minor injuries.

Service was suspended, and buses were used to carry passengers to the next station.

It is not yet clear what led to the collision.