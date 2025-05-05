Nearly 50 people hurt in separate crashes on NJ Turnpike

BURLINGTON COUNTY, N.J. (WPVI) -- Nearly 50 people were injured during two separate but related crashes on the New Jersey Turnpike in Burlington County.

The first crash happened around 1 p.m. on Sunday and involved two buses, an SUV and a sedan on the northbound lanes of the NJ Turnpike, between Route 206 and I-95 in Bordentown.

The second crash happened in the back-up caused by the first crash.

A total of 48 people were injured.

One couple we spoke with said kind strangers stopped to help.

Two northbound lanes of the Turnpike were closed for several hours while crews cleared the wreckage. It has since been reopened.

