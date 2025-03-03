53 cats removed from 'filthy' storage unit in Bucks County

FAIRLESS HILLS, Pa. (WPVI) -- Humane officials in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, say 53 cats were removed from filthy and cold conditions at a storage facility on Friday.

They say it was another customer at the storage facility who discovered the cats and got help.

"Someone heard and smelled cats in the storage facility and reported it immediately," said Cindy Kelly of the Bucks County SPCA.

Dozens of cats were discovered inside one of the units in what officials say were neglectful conditions.

"They didn't have water at the time," said Kelly. "They didn't have enough food. It's unheated in that facility."

"It was like what, 53 cats? And I was like, 'Oh my god! How did she get away with that?'" said customer Sandy Edens.

The cats were removed, taken to the office to get warm, and eventually split between the two SPCA locations.

Action News met some of the cats at the shelter in Lahaska, where they're recuperating.

Some were sick and in need of treatment, but all survived the weekend.

So why did this happen?

"Maybe they lost their housing, had all these cats, and temporarily it seems, transported them all to this facility," said Kelly.

A storage facility employee told Action News the cats' owner said she lost her home in a fire and couldn't bring her cats to her new temporary housing. Still, officials say the 53 cats were not well cared for, and they hope to find them new homes once they're healthy.

"We'll be eager to get these cats into homes as soon as possible because other kittens and cats will soon be coming in as the weather warms up," said Kelly.

SPCA officials say charges will be filed in the coming days once all medical examinations are complete.

They've also had some inquiries from owners wondering if any of them could be their lost cat.

Those owners are encouraged to file a missing pet report online, and they'll be in contact if there's a match.